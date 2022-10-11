Giant roadside Cheeto attracts a crowd in Canada

The Cheetos brand erected the statue of a hand holding a massive Cheeto, complete with orange fingertips, in Cheadle, Alberta. The community was chosen because of its name's similarity to "cheetle," the company's official name for Cheeto dust, according to a news release from Cheetos.
"Cheetos fans have always known that the delicious, cheesy dust on their fingertips is an unmistakably delicious part of the Cheetos experience, but now it officially has a name: Cheetle," said Lisa Allie, the senior marketing director at PepsiCo Foods Canada, which distributes Cheetos in the country.
"We're excited to be celebrating Cheetle and Canadians' cheesy, Cheetle-dusted fingertips on such a grand scale and in such a uniquely mischievous way."
The statue stands almost 17 feet tall.
The unique piece of art won't stay in Cheadle forever, however, according to Cheetos' news release. Cheadle residents and visitors can check out the big, cheesy fingers until Nov. 4. Then, the monument will embark on a tour of other locations in Canada.
Israel’s prime minister says the country has reached an “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. Premier Yair Lapid said Tuesday that the agreement was an “historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border.” The agreement is expected to enable additional natural gas production in the Mediterranean. Lebanon hopes gas exploration will help lift its country out of a deep economic crisis. Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948 and both countries claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea.