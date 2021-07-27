 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GLIMPSES: Fragments of detail tell different Olympic stories
0 Comments
AP

GLIMPSES: Fragments of detail tell different Olympic stories

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOKYO (AP) — It's easy to think of the Olympics as epic, as a collection of significant moments stitched into a grand and thrilling narrative. And the Games are often certainly that. But sometimes the genius is in the details — not even the details of actual competition, necessarily, but the tiny things that happen in passing.

In Associated Press photographer David Goldman's case, the wet foot of Britain's Jessica Learmonth tells its own story Tuesday as she transitions in the rain from the biking leg of the women's individual triathlon to running.

For AP photojournalist Dita Alangkara, the act of reaching for a shuttlecock, captured with the hand of Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying during her match against Qi Xuefei of France on Wednesday, reveals a fleeting interaction with badminton gear that captures the larger whole.

The big moment and the tiny detail: A trained photojournalist is ready to capture both at a moment's notice. For that, the Olympics provide some of the most intriguing canvases of all.

———

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News