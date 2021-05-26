Glittering moon rises ahead of super blood moon

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A glittering full moon rose over New Zealand on Wednesday night as people there and around the world waited for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon.

It's when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon, which is when the moon is particularly close to Earth and appears brighter than normal.

For about 15 minutes, as the moon moves fully into Earth's shadow, the moon will appear to turn red.

At 8:47 p.m. local time, the first phase of the eclipse began as the moon edged into the Earth's outer shadow, called the penumbra. The changes were barely noticeable at first. The full eclipse was due to take place between 11:11 p.m. and 11:25 p.m.

“It's our turn," said John Rowe, an educator at the Stardome Observatory & Planetarium in Auckland, New Zealand. “We are in a prime position for it. The moon is really high in the sky for us, and everyone should be able to see it.”

Rowe likes to imagine it as if he's standing on the moon. The Earth would come across and block out the sun. The reddish light around the edges would be the sunsets and sunrises happening at that time on Earth, projected onto the moon's surface. Pretty cool, he reckons.