Global biodiversity conference opens in southern France

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron opened a global summit on biodiversity on Friday, saying the world needs to act promptly and decisively to safeguard the Earth's natural resources.

“There is no vaccine for a sick planet," he warned.

In remarks at the World Conservation Congress in the southern city of Marseille, on France’s Mediterranean coast, Macron also promised an EU-wide initiative to curb pesticide overuse, which damages ecosystems. He called for better protection of the high seas, which largely don’t fall under any national jurisdiction but are threatened by overfishing and other human activities.

Macron urged world leaders and institutions to safeguard biodiversity as they work to curb climate change and support human welfare. “We must reinvent our trade policies so that they are coherent with our climate and biodiversity policies,” he said.

The conference, held every four years, focuses on urgent action needed to protect wildlife. Thousands of people are set to attend the event, both in person and virtually, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several recent studies have shown that many of the planet's ecosystems are severely strained by global warming, deforestation, habitat degradation, pollution and other threats.