Global shares mostly rise on talk of China-US trade deal

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares mostly rose on Friday after U.S. governments officials said they were getting close to an agreement with China to cool tensions over trade.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.2% to 13,208, and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.4% to 5,922. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both up 0.3%.

In London, the FTSE 100 shed 0.5% to 7,256 after the opposition Labour Party widened its electoral campaign promise to re-nationalize big industries with a plan to take over parts of broadband provider BT to offer free internet. Shares in BT, a former state phone monopoly, were down over 2%.

The main driver was news about the U.S.-China trade dispute. Markets have swung from euphoria to alarm as officials offered conflicting opinions about the state of the negotiations over ending the tariff war between the two largest economies.

On Thursday, Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro said in comments to Fox TV that the two sides were “on a glide path” toward an agreement.