Stocks start mostly lower on Wall Street; GameStop surges

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street, led by drops in several big technology companies, while bond yields marched steadily higher as traders anticipate greater economic growth and more stimulus from Washington. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% in the early going Thursday, in line with declines in other indexes. Investors turned their focus to another wild surge in GameStop and a handful of other stocks favored by online investors. The money-losing video game retailer soared another 50% in early trading, after more than doubling in the last hour of trading a day earlier.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after the Federal Reserve chairman said the U.S. central bank is in no hurry to withdraw support for the economy.

London and Frankfurt rose in early trading. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul closed higher. U.S. futures were mixed.

Overnight, Wall Street hit a new high after chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed sees no sign inflation might rise out of control. That helped to dampen fears sparked by a rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields, an indicator of inflation sentiment, that rising price pressure might lead the Fed to raise interest rates.