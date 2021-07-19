Graft trial resumes for South Africa's jailed ex-president

“We need to fundamentally transform our economy and our society, deepening our efforts to create employment, lift millions out of poverty and ensure that the country’s wealth is shared among all its people,” he said. “The events of the last week are a stark reminder of how deep the problems are and how far we still have to go. These events must propel us to act with greater purpose and speed.”

Ramaphosa also reiterated that the violence was not spontaneous but allegedly planned.

“Those who lit the tinderbox of this unrest hoped to mobilize our people by exploiting their conditions of hardship. They were counting on citizens falling for crude propaganda designed to turn them not just against the state, but against each other,” the South African leader said. “What they were not counting on was the enduring ability of South Africans to unite in the face of a common threat.”

