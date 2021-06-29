Greece: 2-tier system for vaccinated access to entertainment

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government has unveiled a plan to provide greater access to certain venues for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, as part of efforts to speed up the country’s vaccination drive during the summer.

The announcements Tuesday come a day after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that young people aged 18-25 who receive their first vaccine shot will be eligible for a digital wallet with 150 euros ($180) of credit to spend on entertainment and travel.

The government announced that entertainment venues will be open on a two-tier system that will determine how full they can be.

Venue operators can choose whether to open only to those who are fully vaccinated or who have recently recovered from COVID-19, or whether to also allow in the unvaccinated if they have proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Venues open only to the vaccinated will be able to allow in more people and in some cases to let in people without masks.