Greece announces new restrictions for those not vaccinated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s health minister announced plans on Tuesday to impose new testing requirements and attendance restrictions on people who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.

The measures include requiring weekly or twice-weekly testing for unvaccinated workers, and allowing access to certain indoor venues only to those who are vaccinated or have a certificate verifying they have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months.

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said the new measures weren't punitive, but “what we must do as a responsible state.”

“It is our obligation toward all those who lost the battle” before vaccines became available, Kikilias said.

“It is our obligation towards the millions of citizens who spent 18 months of the pandemic being careful for themselves and their fellow citizens, who stayed up nights for weeks caring for patients, who shut their shops and lost their jobs in this huge pandemic, who worked remotely, who studied remotely,” he said.

The measures will be in effect from Sept. 13 until March 31. Under the new regulations, all private and public sector workers without a certificate proving vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 will have to undergo one rapid test per week, Kililias said.