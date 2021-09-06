Greece begins giving COVID-19 vaccines outside churches

"It is a one-way-street and as a church we thought that we have to stand with the people,” he said.

Nikos Tzanakis, a professor of pulmonology, was also outside the church for the vaccine drive, which he described as "an act of high symbolism to point out that our church, this great social and spiritual entity of our country, sides with the national efforts for vaccination.”

The church giving its backing was motivation for some to get vaccinated.

Local resident Michalis Vardakis, 73, said he got his shot "because Father Andreas mediated and he is well respected in Archanes, and for the sake of my grandchildren, because I cannot stand to be afraid to hug my grandchildren.”

Vaccines against the coronavirus are freely available in Greece to anyone with a social security number over the age of 12. More than 5.7 million people have been fully vaccinated so far in this country of around 11 million people. According to official health department figures, 90% of the 381 COVID-19 patients intubated in intensive care are unvaccinated.

The country has a total of nearly 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 13,800 deaths.