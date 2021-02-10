 Skip to main content
Greece: Protest gets heated ahead of campus policing vote
Greece: Protest gets heated ahead of campus policing vote

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police and protesters clashed outside Greece’s parliament Wednesday amid student demonstrations in Athens and other cities against an education bill that would allow police to patrol university campuses.

In the capital, riot police used tear gas and some demonstrators threw rocks during the confrontation outside parliament.

Greece's center-right government says it wants to establish a campus police force to stop university grounds from being used for illegal activities such as selling counterfeit goods or to organize violent protests.

Left-wing opposition parties and education unions are supporting demonstrations against the legislation, accusing the government of taking advantage of the country's virus lockdown to impose oppressive police measures.

Lawmakers are set to vote on the education bill Thursday.

