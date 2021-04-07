Greece rolls out free self-testing kits for COVID-19

Authorities have been debating reopening schools, particularly for the final grades of high school, where students are preparing for university entrance exams. Health officials have said students who don't carry out the self-test and have a declaration signed by their parents confirming a negative result won't be allowed to attend classes.

Anyone testing positive will have to declare it on a government website and will have to undergo a repeat PCR test.

Despite restrictions on movement and gatherings and the closures of bars, restaurants and retail stores for months, coronavirus cases have been surging in Greece. Hospitals are under strain and many intensive care units are at capacity. The country of 11 million people announced a record number of daily cases Tuesday, with 4,309 new confirmed cases and 79 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to more than 8,530.

Despite the surge, retail stores in most of the country reopened Monday on an appointment-only basis. Cafes, restaurants and bars remain shut and are allowed to operate on a takeout or delivery basis only, while a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place and people are allowed to leave home only for specific reasons and after sending a text message to authorities or carrying a self-declaration form. Masks are compulsory in all public indoor and outdoor areas.