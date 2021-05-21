Greece to EU: Don't let countries use migrants as leverage

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says Europe should be “very, very strict” when dealing with countries that he said are seeking to use migrants and refugees as a means of pressuring the European Union.

Speaking Friday during a meeting in Athens with the head of the European border agency Frontex, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on neighboring Turkey to do more to prevent people from attempting to cross the Greek border illegally from their shores.

Greece has been one of the most popular routes into the EU for people fleeing war and poverty in the Mideast, Africa and Asia, with most making their way from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in overcrowded smugglers' boats.

In March 2020, thousands of migrants and refugees who had been in Turkey rushed to the Greek border after Turkey announced it was opening its own borders to the EU. Chaotic scenes followed on the Greek border, and Athens temporarily suspended asylum applications.

Similar scenes played out this week in Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, when more than 8,000 people swam or jumped over border fences after Morocco relaxed border controls.