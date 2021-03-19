 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge
View Comments
AP

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

{{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

The measures were announced despite an ongoing surge in daily infections to 20.9 per 100,000 residents, as a seven-day rolling average, with private hospital space being used by the state-run health service to cope with treatment demand.

Starting Saturday, a weekend curfew will be relaxed. It will be followed on Monday by a series of other measures including a limited opening of barbershops and hair salons, and ancient sites for people on brief outings. Museums will remain closed.

Free tests will be made available to all residents of Greece with a social security number before the end of the month, officials said.

“What we are talking about are pressure-release valves. This is to help people comply with restrictions that have been in effect for such a long time,” said Akis Skertsos, a deputy minister for government coordination.

The government says that despite the current surge, it expects to open to tourism, a key driver of the economy, in mid-May.

Lockdown measures have been in effect since early November.

———

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Intact bronze bull unearthed in ancient Olympia

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence
World

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

  • Updated

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.

+12
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
World

Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — A cascading number of European countries — including Germany, France, Italy and Spain — suspended use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News