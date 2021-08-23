Greece wildfires: Another blaze breaks out on Evia island

The coast guard said it had one lifeboat, one private boat and two ferries on standby in case a sea evacuation became necessary. In the earlier fire in Evia’s north, hundreds of people were evacuated by sea from beaches and coastal villages as the fire raced down the hillsides toward them.

Nearly 300 firefighters, including reinforcements sent from Romania, were also still at the site of a major blaze that broke out last Monday near the village of Vilia northwest of Athens and was brought under control Friday.

Fearing the strong winds over the weekend could rekindle the flames, hundreds of firefighters and volunteers backed by helicopters and water-dropping planes operated on the fringes of the burnt area on Saturday and Sunday, extinguishing small flare-ups.

The causes of Greece’s wildfires haven't yet been officially established, but more than a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of arson, including a 14-year-old boy.

On Friday, Citizens Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said a special prosecutor for organized crime cases was involved in the investigation into the causes of the blazes.