 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greek Fire Service rescuers get mandatory vaccination order
0 comments
AP

Greek Fire Service rescuers get mandatory vaccination order

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they are introducing a compulsory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for members of the fire department’s special rescue service.

The country's fire chief, Lt. Gen. Stefanos Kolokouris, signed an order Tuesday stating that members of the rescue service must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or transferred to another department within the Fire Service.

The order is the first time COVID-19 vaccines were made mandatory for anyone in Greece. The Greek government says it’s considering a mandatory vaccination policy for the public health service and other state-run agencies.

Fire Service employee associations said Wednesday that vaccinations should be strongly encouraged but remain voluntary.

Greek rescuers are part of a European Union cross-border civil protection service responding to emergencies and natural disasters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Attempted kidnapping in West Pensacola

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery
Entertainment

New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery

  • Updated

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The delicacy of one of the first objects in new exhibition at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum belies its brutality. At the end of a thin iron rod are the artistically interwoven letters GWC — used to brand the initials of a Dutch trading company into the skin of enslaved workers.

+14
Nowhere to run: Fear in Gaza grows amid conflict with Israel
World

Nowhere to run: Fear in Gaza grows amid conflict with Israel

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Screams and flying debris enveloped Umm Majed al-Rayyes as explosions hurled her from her bed in Gaza City. Groping in the dark, the 50-year-old grabbed her four children and ran as Israeli bombs struck their apartment building Wednesday, shattering windows, ripping doors to splinters and blasting away concrete.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News