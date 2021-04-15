Greek FM travels to Turkey for talks on fraught ties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Greece's foreign minister travels to Ankara on Thursday for talks on the two NATO allies’ fraught relationship, following a slight easing of tensions between the neighbors.

In an indication of the meeting's importance, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as his counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The visit is the first between the two nations following a tumultuous year. Angered by what it perceived to be a lack of support for its policies in Syria, Turkey announced last year that it was opening its western borders, prompting thousands of migrants to gather at entry points to Greece, which promptly closed them down. This led to chaotic scenes at the frontier.

Tension flared again in the summer over maritime boundaries and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean, leading to a military buildup that featured warships from the two countries facing off. The dispute strained Ankara’s relations with the whole European Union.

Tensions eased after Turkey pulled back its energy research vessel and adopted a more conciliatory tone toward Greece and other EU nations.