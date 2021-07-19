Greek popular folk singer Tolis Voskopoulos dies at age 80

ATHENS, GREECE (AP) — Tolis Voskopoulos, a popular Greek folk singer, songwriter and actor whose career spanned more than six decades, has died. He was 80.

Voskopoulos, considered a star of modern Greek folk music, died Monday in an Athens hospital of cardiac arrest, a few days shy of his 81st birthday and several weeks after being hospitalized with respiratory problems, Greek media reported.

“Tolis Voskopoulos was fortunate to be appreciated by his colleagues and adored by the public,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement. “He was a true popular idol, a talented, intelligent performer who created a different, particular kind of entertainment on the stage.”

He “lived as he sang, sang as he lived and in the same way he left: ‘unrepeatable,’ as his melodic lyrics will say forever,” tweeted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, using the title of one of Voskopoulos’s songs.

Born in Greece’s main port city of Piraeus on July 26, 1940, to parents who were refugees from Asia Minor, Voskopoulos was the youngest of 12 children and the only boy. He began his career as an actor, first appearing on stage at the age of 18 in 1953, and made his film debut a few years later in 1963.