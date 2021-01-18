Greek president backs Olympic champion after abuse claim

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's first female president met Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou on Monday to express her support for the athlete who publicly claimed she had been sexually assaulted 22 years ago by a senior sports official.

Bekatorou, who won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, last week said the male official from the Hellenic Sailing Federation performed a “lewd act” after inviting her to his hotel room to discuss team preparations in 1998. Multiple claims by other female athletes of sexual misconduct from sporting administrators followed over the weekend.

“It was the least I could do in recognition of her bravery and dignity,” Greek President Katerina Sakellopoulou said in an announcement. “In meeting her, I met all those women who have been abused, verbally or physically, and injured for life by the moral cruelty of sexual assault.”

Sakellapoulou became Greece's first female head of state in March.

A senior member of the sailing federation resigned upon request of the federation Monday and also quit his post with the Hellenic Olympic Committee. The official, who has not been named, indicted or summoned by prosecuting authorities, described the allegations against him as “false, defamatory and deceitful.”