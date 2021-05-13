Greyhound Canada to cut all routes, end operations

Before the pandemic, she and her husband planned to take a Greyhound from Vancouver to Winnipeg to save on travel fare.

“I’m really sad to see that it’s going, I really am,” she said, adding that she would now fly to Winnipeg or Toronto if she wanted to travel between provinces.

Lisa Baril in Calgary said she has childhood memories of taking a Greyhound bus to visit her grandparents in Kelwood, Manitoba.

As an adult, Baril said she would pick up her grandmother from the Greyhound station in Calgary whenever she’d visit.

“She would say (Greyhound’s closure) is a shame,” said Baril about her late grandmother. “She would probably get frustrated and say ‘well how am I going to see you guys now?’”

Michael Clark, 35, from Waterloo, Ont., said that in college, he used to take the Greyhound bus almost every month to visit his parents in Kingston, Ontario, from Ottawa.

“When I moved back to Kingston, I would take day trips into Toronto on weekends by catching the earliest and latest buses in and out,” he said, calling the closure “a horrible loss” for smaller towns in Ontario.

