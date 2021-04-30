Growth in Burkina Faso gold mining fuels human trafficking

Boukary Ouedraogo, the police commissioner in Bobo-Dioulasso, said that on many occasions when a trafficker or madam was arrested, community leaders have tried to negotiate for their release, which points to complicity within the Nigerian community, he said.

“When the (Nigerian) representatives in Bobo-Dioulasso come, what they want is that we release the person,” he said. “If someone’s in breach of the law and you ask us to release him, it means that you defend him,” he said.

Women are bound to the madams until they pay off their debts — which often approach $2,700. Madams often threaten to kill them with juju, a form of witchcraft, if they try to escape.

Some of the women were recruited by the madams themselves, approached randomly on a bus or in the market in Nigeria, and asked if they wanted to earn a better living. Others were referred by friends or acquaintances, usually young boys paid to recruit women.

Once recruited, the women travel for approximately three days with the traffickers. The typical route is through Cotonou, a large port city in Benin, and then north, sometimes passing through Togo, into Burkina Faso.