Guilty verdict in first trial under Hong Kong security law

His behavior was an act of violence aimed at coercing the central and Hong Kong governments and intimidating the public, Toh said.

Carrying the slogan-bearing flag constituted an act of incitement to secession, she said.

Because the prosecution was certain that it had proven “each and every element" of the terrorism and secession charges, it decided not to proceed with the dangerous driving charge.

Tong did not speak during the reading of the verdict. He waved to his parents and others in the gallery as he was escorted from the chamber.

The trial, which ended July 20, was held in the High Court with no jury, under rules allowing the exception from Hong Kong's common law system if state secrets need to be protected, foreign forces are involved or if the personal safety of jurors needs to be protected. Trials are presided over by judges handpicked by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.

Tong’s defense lawyer has said it’s impossible to prove that Tong was inciting secession merely by having used the slogan.

The defense also said there is no evidence that Tong committed the act deliberately, that he avoided crashing into officers and that his actions couldn’t be considered terrorism since there was no serious violence or harm to society.