Guinea junta releases dozens of political prisoners

The opposition has said it will work together with the junta but also urged the new military leadership to quickly restore the rule of law.

Conde remains in the custody of the junta, who have only said that he is in a secure location with access to medical care. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened economic sanctions against Guinea if he is not released.

A little over a year ago mutinous soldiers in neighboring Mali also overthrew their democratically elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. ECOWAS eventually agreed to an 18-month transition back to civilian rule in Mali, though there are renewed concerns that the junta there will not meet the deadline for holding new elections.

On Tuesday, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan headed to Bamako as the regional body's mediator. Gen. Francis Behanzin, ECOWAS' Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, told reporters that the mission “appreciated the renewed expression of the transition’s authorities to respect the period of the transition, agreed before the international community.”

“However, the mission remains concerned about the lack of concrete actions in the effective preparation of the electoral process,” he said.