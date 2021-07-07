Haitian leader's killing draws condemnation, calls for calm

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the assassination.

“I’d like to make an appeal for political unity to get out of this terrible trauma that the country is going through,” Sánchez said during a visit to Latvia.

The White House described the attack as “horrific” and “tragic.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States was prepared to assist Haiti in its time of need.

“It’s a horrific crime, and we’re so sorry for the loss that (the people of Haiti) are all suffering and going through as many of them are waking up this morning and hearing this news," Psaki said during a previously scheduled interview with CNN. "And we stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that’s needed.”

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen offered her condolences in a statement on Twitter.

“We wish the First Lady a prompt recovery, & stand together with our ally Haiti in this difficult time," Tsai wrote. Haiti is one of the few countries in the world that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0