Haitians seek medical help from US Navy ship amid protests

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of Haitians with health problems ranging from diabetes to bullet injuries lined up on Friday hoping to be seen by a staff member aboard the USNS Comfort that docked in Port-au-Prince this week for its last stop of a five-month medical mission.

The U.S. Navy's floating hospital has visited Haiti six times in the past decade. The latest mission comes at a critical moment when ongoing violent demonstrations and street barricades have caused several hospitals across the country to run out of medical supplies, forcing some to temporarily close as protesters keep demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse.

Among those awaiting free medical care was 33-year-old Miga Alfred, whose 3-month-old daughter has hydrocephaly. The two live in the southern coastal town of Jacmel and had been traveling since 4 a.m.

"Hopefully, my baby will be treated," Alfred said as she breastfed her only child.

Others were not as lucky. Waiting outside in a line of more than 100 people was 35-year-old Mario Brega, who said he has prostate cancer. It was the second time this week that he stood in line, having traveled more than six hours by bus from the southwest town of Cavaillon.