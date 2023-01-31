'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa's natural resources for the "poison of their own greed" as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world's attention on their forgotten plight.

Tens of thousands of people lined the main road into the capital, Kinshasa, to welcome Francis after he landed at the airport, some standing three or four deep, with children in school uniforms taking the front row.

It was a scene reminiscent of some of Francis' first trips to majority Catholic countries but which hasn't been the norm in recent years as he chose to go to smaller countries closer to home where Catholics are often a minority.

"The Pope is 86 years old but he came anyway. It is a sacrifice and the Congolese people will not forget it," said Sultan Ntambwe, a bank agent in his 30s, as he waited for Francis' arrival.

Francis plunged headfirst into his agenda upon arrival, denouncing the centuries-long exploitation of Africa by colonial powers, today's multinational extraction industries and the neighboring countries interfering in Congo's affairs that has led to a surge in fighting in the east.

"Hands off the Democratic Republic of the Congo! Hands off Africa!" Francis said to applause in his opening speech to Congolese government authorities and the diplomatic corps in the garden of Kinshasa's national palace.

Calling Congo's vast mineral and natural wealth a "diamond of creation," Francis demanded that foreign interests stop carving up the country for their own interests and acknowledge their role in the economic "enslavement" of the Congolese people.

"Stop choking Africa: It is not a mine to be stripped or a terrain to be plundered," said history's first Latin American pope, who has long railed at how wealthy countries have exploited the resources of poorer ones for their own profit.

The trip was originally scheduled for July, but was postponed because of Francis' knee problems, which were still so serious on Tuesday that he was forced to use a wheelchair.

The trip was also supposed to have included a stop in Goma, in eastern Congo, but the surrounding North Kivu region has been plagued by intense fighting between government troops and the M23 rebel group, as well as attacks by militants linked to the Islamic State group.

The fighting has displaced some 5.7 million people, a fifth of them last year alone, according to the World Food Program.

Instead of traveling there, Francis will meet with a delegation of people from the east who will travel to Kinshasa for a private encounter at the Vatican embassy on Wednesday. The plan calls for them to participate in a ceremony jointly committing to forgive their assailants.

Francis' tough words at the start set the tone for the trip, in which the pontiff aims to bring a message of peace, a warning to the international community to not look the other way and a recognition that Africa is the future of the Catholic Church.

The continent is one of the only places on Earth where the Catholic flock is growing, both in terms of practicing faithful and fresh vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

Congo stands out as the African country with most Catholics hands down: Half of its 105 million people are Catholic, the country counts more than 6,000 priests, 10,000 nuns and more than 4,000 seminarians — 3.6% of the global total of young men studying for the priesthood.

Aid groups hoped Francis's six-day visit would shine a spotlight on some of the world's forgotten conflicts and their soaring humanitarian costs, and rekindle international attention amid donor fatigue that has set in due to new aid priorities in Ukraine.

Francis answered their call, pointing the finger at the role colonial powers such as Belgium played in the exploitation of Congo until the country gained its independence in 1960, and neighboring countries are playing today.

Francis didn't identify Belgium or any neighboring country by name. Rwanda has been accused of — and has repeatedly denied — backing the M23 rebels operating in Congo.

"The poison of greed has smeared its diamonds with blood," Francis said. "May the world acknowledge the catastrophic things that were done over the centuries to the detriment of the local peoples, and not forget this country and this continent."

"We cannot grow accustomed to the bloodshed that has marked this country for decades, causing millions of deaths that remain mostly unknown elsewhere," he said.

At the same time, he urged Congolese authorities to work for the common good and not tribal, ethnic or personal interests; and put an end to child labor and invest in education so that "the most precious diamonds" of Congo can shine brightly.

Congolese faithful flocked to Kinshasa for Francis' main event, a Mass on Wednesday at Ndolo airport that is expected to draw as many as 2 million people.

The second leg of Francis' trip will bring him to South Sudan, the world's youngest country where continued fighting has hampered implementation of a 2018 peace deal to end a civil war.