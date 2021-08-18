Hardline coup set the stage for Soviet collapse 30 years ago

Speaking to the AP in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Gennady Veretilny said he was wounded as he tried to save Dmitry Komar, a protester killed when he got stuck in one of the armored vehicles.

“The armored vehicles were ramming the electric buses, trying to shove them away,” Veretilny recalled, adding that he saw a man hanging from the rear hatch of an armored vehicle. “I ran up to him, reached my hands (to pull him out), and then a gunshot rang from over there and I felt burning and pain.”

Hours after the clash, Soviet Defense Minister Dmitry Yazov ordered troops to pull back from Moscow. Later on Aug. 21, some of the coup organizers flew to Gorbachev's Black Sea residence to try to negotiate, but he refused to meet with them.

The coup plotters were arrested and Gorbachev flew back to Moscow on Aug. 22 only to see his power dwindle and Yeltsin calling the shots.

“He was kept prisoner for three days by the organizers of the coup, but when he was freed and had the possibility to return to Moscow, he was already the hostage of Yeltsin, because he owed to him his liberation," said Andrei Grachev, who served as Gorbachev's spokesman in 1991. “Yeltsin became the No. 1 political actor on the Soviet scene.”