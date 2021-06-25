Hashimoto: 'No spectators' still possible for Tokyo Olympics

She added: “We cannot say everything is 100%. We will make a bubble as close to 100% as possible."

The head of Imperial Household Agency on Thursday said Emperor Naruhito is “extremely worried” about the health risks presented by the Olympics. It was a rare move for the ceremonial figure who stays away from politics.

He was under no obligation to speak up about the Olympics, and the fact he did is more significant than what he said.

Hashimoto was asked at least three times about the Emperor's comments, but did not mention his name and gave vague replies.

“We need to remove anxiety and concerns from all the Japanese people," she said. “We need to really ensure a safe and secure operation of the games. So we will need to put in more effort in doing that.”

The IOC is pushing ahead with the Olympics, partly because it derives almost 75% of its income from selling broadcast rights. Estimates suggest $3 billion to $4 billion in broadcast money is on the line in Tokyo.

The official cost of the Olympics is $15.4 billion, though several government audits say it's much larger. All but $6.7 billion is public money. The IOC contributes about $1.5 billion.