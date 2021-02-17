Hashimoto set to take over as Tokyo Olympic president

TOKYO (AP) — Seiko Hashimoto appeared in seven Olympics — four Winter Olympics and three Summer Olympics. According to historian Dr. Bill Mallon, her seven appearances is the most by any “multi-season” athlete in the games.

Hashimoto was set to make even more history on Thursday in Japan, where women are still rare in the boardrooms and positions of political power.

The 56-year-old Hashimoto, according to widely circulated media reports, was expected to be named president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee. She was to be confirmed by the executive board on Thursday and replace 83-year-old Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister who was forced to resign last week after making sexist comments about women.

Essentially, he said women talk too much.

Hashimoto has been serving as the Olympic minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. She also holds a portfolio dealing with gender equality and women's empowerment.

She competed in three Summer Olympics ('88, '92 and '96) in cycling and in four Winter Olympics ('84, '88, '92 and '94) in speedskating. She won a bronze medal — her only medal — in 1992 in at 1,500 meters in speedskating.