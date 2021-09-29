Head of Dutch pro-assisted suicide group detained

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chairman of a Dutch organization that lobbies for people's right to end their own lives and provides information to its members was detained Wednesday on suspicion of involvement in assisted suicide.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the man is suspected of “participation in a criminal organization whose object is to commit and/or plan the crime of assisted suicide.”

In 2002, the Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalize euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide under strict conditions. It remains illegal for somebody who is not a physician to help somebody to take their own life.

Prosecutors didn't identify the suspect but the organization he leads, called the Final Will Cooperative, known by the Dutch acronym CLW, confirmed that its chairman, Jos van Wijk, had been detained.

In a reaction emailed to The Associated Press, the cooperative said it “regrets that the Public Prosecution Service has decided to arrest its chairman. Since its inception in 2013, the CLW has consciously acted within the law.”

The organization said that it “looks ahead to the further procedure with confidence.”