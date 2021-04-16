Head of Tokyo Olympics again says games will not be canceled

“The fact that he (Nikai) is concerned is a point that we need to take seriously as Tokyo 2020,” she said. “His comment has reminded us of how tedious it was for us to feel confident or be fully prepared for delivering the games.”

COVID-19 cases have been rising across Japan. Despite this, the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers are pressing on. The IOC has seen its income stalled by the postponement, and Japan has already invested about least $15 billion to organize these Olympics.

On Thursday, Japan’s second-largest metropolitan area of Osaka recorded 1,208 new cases. It was the third straight day that new cases surpassed 1,000. Tokyo hit 729, its highest total in more than two months.

Japan has attributed 9,500 death to COVID-19, good by world standards but poor by results in Asia. Vaccine rollout in Japan has also been very slow with fewer than 1% having received the vaccine.

The national government on Friday was set to add four more prefectures to those already under a “quasi-state of emergency.” This bring the total to 10 and now includes Tokyo neighbors Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama.

