 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heavy gunfire reported near Guinea's presidential palace
0 Comments
AP

Heavy gunfire reported near Guinea's presidential palace

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Heavy gunfire erupted early Sunday near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital, witnesses said, raising security in a country with a long history of military power grabs and coup attempts.

It wasn't immediately known whether President Alpha Conde was home at the time the shooting began, according to witnesses in the Kaloum neighborhood of Conakry.

Conde, who was first elected to power in 2010, has faced mounting criticism ever since he sought a third term in office last year, saying the constitutional term limits didn't apply in his case.

In 2011, he survived an assassination attempt when mutinous soldiers fired at the palace.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside defeats Concordia football

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Israel OKs gestures to Palestinians after high-level meet
World

Israel OKs gestures to Palestinians after high-level meet

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister on Monday announced a series of gestures aimed at strengthening the Palestinian Authority, including plans to loan $150 million to the cash-strapped autonomy government in the occupied West Bank.

+5
Afghan 'wake-up call' breeds support for EU military force
World

Afghan 'wake-up call' breeds support for EU military force

  • Updated

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — The collapse of Afghanistan's government, the Taliban’s takeover of the country, and the rush to evacuate European citizens and Afghan employees have highlighted the European Union’s need for its own rapid-reaction military force, senior EU officials say.

+15
New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people
World

New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.

+8
Merkel: Germany will spend what's needed to fix flood damage
World

Merkel: Germany will spend what's needed to fix flood damage

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated Friday that German authorities would provide however much money is needed to repair damage caused by devastating July floods, renewing promises for rapid help as she returned to the valley hit worst by the disaster.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News