 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows

  • 0
Germany Boar Joins Herd

Wild boar Frieda runs between two cows on a pasture near the river Weser in the district of Holzminden, Germany, on Thursday.

BERLIN (AP) — A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following — after adopting a lone wild boar piglet.

Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river.

Stapel said while he knows what extensive damage wild boars can cause, he can't bring himself to chase the animal away, dpa reported Thursday.

The local hunter has been told not to shoot the piglet — nicknamed Frieda — and in winter Stapel plans to put it in the shed with the mother cows.

"To leave it alone now would be unfair," he told dpa.

Germany Boar Joins Herd

A wild boar nicknamed Frieda eats next to a cow on a pasture near the river Weser in the district of Holzminden, Germany, on Thursday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Latest News
spotlight

This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit

Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit

President Joe Biden has told visiting leaders from more than a dozen Pacific Island countries that the U.S. is committed to bolstering its presence in their region and becoming a more collaborative partner as they face the “existential threat” of climate change. The president on Thursday addressed the leaders who gathered in Washington for a summit as the White House looks to improve relations in the Pacific amid heightened U.S. concern about China’s growing economic and military influence. Biden hosted the leaders for a dinner at the White House on Thursday evening.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scenes from the 2022 Riverssance festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News