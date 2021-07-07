Here's what you need to know about what's happening in Haiti

Haiti's President of the Supreme Court would normally be next in line, but that position is currently empty since its holder, René Sylvestre, recently died of Covid-19. His funeral was due to take place Wednesday, Morin said.

For the acting Prime Minister Joseph to formally replace the President, he would have to be approved by Haiti's parliament, said Morin. But the parliament is currently partially empty and effectively defunct.

Muddying the waters further, Moise had on July 5 appointed another Prime Minister, Dr. Ariel Henry. "So we are in a situation today where we have two Prime Ministers. One Prime Minister who is in office, and another one legally appointed by the President of the Republic. So which of these two Prime Ministers should take the reins of the country?" the judge said.

There is another possible succession scenario, too, said Morin. "The precedent is that in 2015, it was the President of the National Assembly who replaced the President of the Republic. Today we don't have a President of the National Assembly, but there is still a third of the Senate in Parliament and the third of the Senate is presided over by a former senator, named Joseph Lambert."