Honduras' president at U.N. denies ties to drug trafficking

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a bizarre speech to the UN General Assembly, Honduras’ president defended his crimefighting chops and hinted that convicted drug traffickers testifying against him in the U.S. were doing so in exchange for favorable treatment.

President Juan Orlando Hernández touted his nation’s falling homicides rates in recent years and crackdown on organized crime, as well his government's collaboration with the D.E.A., F.B.I., U.S. Justice department, and U.S. Southern Command. He also highlighted the surreptitious recording of drug traffickers following his 2013 election, that he said was worthy of the Netflix show “Narcos” and proved he was not in cahoots with them.

“Speaking among themselves, they described their reality: the narcos complain in those recordings that despite their efforts they couldn’t arrange anything with me; that I’m not someone with whom they can work nor negotiate,” he said. “On the contrary, they know I would be implacable with organized crime. They even discuss how to try to kill me.”

The nearly half-hour address in New York marked the first time since his brother's sentencing that Hernández addressed allegations in a global forum that he took bribes from drug traffickers.