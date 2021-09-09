Hong Kong activists plead guilty over unauthorized vigil

They are part of a larger group of activists who were arrested over the June 4 assembly. Some of them, including jailed Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, have pleaded not guilty.

Prominent activist Joshua Wong and three others who were also charged over the June 4 vigil had previously pleaded guilty in April and were given prison sentences of between 4 to 10 months.

Hong Kong authorities have cracked down on dissent over the past year, after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in response to months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested and the city has amended electoral laws to increase the number of seats for pro-Beijing legislators while reducing those that are directly elected.

Critics say the national security law, which has been used to arrest more than 100 people, rolls back freedoms promised to the former British colony when it was handed over to China in 1997. Hong Kong had been promised it could maintain freedoms not found on the mainland for 50 years, such as freedom of speech and assembly.

