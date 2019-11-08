7 Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers detained or face arrest
0 comments
AP

7 Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers detained or face arrest

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

HONG KONG (AP) — Seven Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers have either been detained or face arrest Saturday, in a move expected to escalate public fury during months of unrest.

A police statement said one of the lawmakers was charged Saturday. All of them will appear in court on Monday.

Lawmakers told a news conference their colleagues are expected to be charged with obstructing the local assembly during a raucous May 11 meeting over a now-shelved China extradition bill that sparked five months of protests calling for democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+34
Mexico farm town buries 3 of 9 slain Americans
World

Mexico farm town buries 3 of 9 slain Americans

  • Updated

LA MORA, Mexico (AP) — As Mexican soldiers stood guard, a mother and two sons were laid to rest in hand-hewn pine coffins in a single grave dug out of the rocky soil Thursday at the first funeral for the victims of a drug cartel ambush that left nine American women and children dead.

+9
China sentences fentanyl traffickers after US tip about ring
World

China sentences fentanyl traffickers after US tip about ring

  • Updated

XINGTAI, China (AP) — A Chinese court sentenced nine fentanyl traffickers on Thursday in a case that is the culmination of a rare collaboration between Chinese and U.S. law enforcement to crack down on global networks that manufacture and distribute lethal synthetic opioids.

+20
Hong Kong court convicts teen for carrying laser pointer
World

Hong Kong court convicts teen for carrying laser pointer

  • Updated

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court ruling Thursday that a laser pointer carried by a teenager was an offensive weapon marked a tougher stance by the judiciary after months of anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, with a lawmaker warning it could lead to more prosecutions of demonstrators.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News