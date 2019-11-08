Hong Kong student's death fuels more anger against police

A protester attaches stickers and a defaced portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping on a Bank of China's ATM machine during an anti-government rally at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Protesters hold up their hands to represent their five demands as they take part in a memorial flash mob in Hong Kong on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday, in a rare fatality after five months of unrest that intensified anger in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Protesters march with the words "Missing Classmate Chow" at the University of Science and Technology in Hong Kong on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Chow Tsz-Lok, a student from the University who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday, in a rare fatality after five months of unrest that intensified anger in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, left, and Agnes Chow speak to media outside a district court upon arrival for a hearing in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Wong and Chow were charged with inciting people to join a protest in June and are currently on bail.
Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, left, and Agnes Chow speak to media outside a district court upon arrival for a hearing in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Wong and Chow were charged with inciting people to join a protest in June and are currently on bail.
A protester light candles near flowers and a banner which reads "From all of us - God bless Chow Tsz-Lok" at the site where student Chow Tsz-Lok fell during a recent protest in Hong Kong on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Chow, a Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality after five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. ///
HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
The Hospital Authority said the 22-year-old male died Friday morning, but didn't provide further details. The government expressed "great sorrow and regret" over Chow Tsz-Lok's death and police said they will propose a public inquest.
Chants of "Hong Kong people, revenge" and "A blood debt must be paid in blood" rang out during multiple memorial events across the city at night as mourners demanded truth and justice over his death. Some called for a city-wide strike.
At the parking garage in the Tseung Kwan O district, thousands waited in a long line to light candles and place white flowers and paper cranes at the spot where Chow fell. Some hugged each other in tears.
There and in other areas, dozens of hard-core protesters later blocked roads, set street fires and vandalized subway stations. Riot police fired tear gas in at least two places. A police spokesman said an officer fired a warning shot in the sky after he was surrounded by protesters in one area. No one was injured.
Earlier at lunchtime, about 1,000 masked protesters marched through the central business district chanting anti-police slogans. Dozens shouted abuse at several police officers, calling them "murderers."