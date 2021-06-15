Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

They are the first of a new type called European Pressurized Reactors. Two more are being built in Finland and France.

CNN reported Framatome wrote to the U.S. Department of Energy warning of an “imminent radiological threat” and accusing Chinese authorities of raising acceptable limits for radiation outside the plant to avoid having to shut it down.

U.S. officials believed there was no severe safety threat, CNN said.

The Department of Energy did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The United Nation’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, told The Associated Press that it was aware of the issue and was awaiting information from contacts in China.

Electricite de France said Monday that it had been informed of the increase in concentration of “certain rare gases” in Taishan’s reactor No. 1.

That suggests fuel rods are leaking noble gases, a byproduct of nuclear fission, according to Luk Bing-lam, an expert on nuclear engineering at the City University of Hong Kong.