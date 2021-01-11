Hong Kong's new top judge urges impartiality in courts

He said that it is equally crucial to the public and business community that there is confidence in the judicial system. Cheung also said that it is important to the international reputation of Hong Kong that the city is governed by the rule of law under the so-called “one country, two systems” framework that allows Hong Kong freedoms not found in mainland China.

Cheung also condemned threats of violence and doxxing attacks on judges, describing them as futile and reprehensible.

“Comments and criticisms, sometimes extreme and harsh ones, are unavoidable. Whilst the freedom of speech of everyone in society must be fully respected, there must not be any attempt to exert improper pressure on the judges in the discharge of their judicial functions,” he said.

Cheung said that while there is a system in place to ensure the accountability of judges in Hong Kong, “there is room for further enhancement of the transparency and accountability” of the complaint-handling mechanism.

