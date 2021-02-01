How Brazil's Covid-19 vaccine plan fell apart

Further, vaccine supplies are extremely limited and there remains a startling lack of detail in government plans to secure more.

"I would've said Brazil would be the first"

Back in June 2020, few thought Brazil would be struggling so badly with its rollout.

The country's massive national healthcare system, with health workers present in nearly all of Brazil's thousands of municipalities through a series of hospitals and clinics, has a long history of successfully vaccinating its people.

But multiple experts say the ineptitude of the federal government, led by Covid-skeptic President Jair Bolsonaro, has sabotaged its coronavirus response. They point to a distinct lack of urgency on the part of the federal government to secure supplies and a lack of diversification in vaccine supply.

"At the beginning of the pandemic I would've said to you that Brazil would be the first country in Latin America to vaccinate its population because we know how to do it," said Natalia Pasternak, a Brazilian microbiologist and healthcare advocate. "We have all the infrastructure we need. Now we just need a better president."