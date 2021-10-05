 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

How many nukes linger in the US weapons stockpile? Here's your answer

  • 0

Russia says it has successfully launched a hypersonic Tsirkon cruise missile from a nuclear submarine. Russia’s president says the missile can fly at more than 11,000 kilometres per hour.

In a reversal of Trump administration policy, the State Department on Tuesday disclosed the number of nuclear weapons in the U.S. stockpile. It said this will aid global efforts to control the spread of such weapons.

The number of U.S. weapons, including those in active status as well as those in long-term storage, stood at 3,750 as of September 2020, the department said. That is down from 3,805 a year earlier and 3,785 in 2018.

As recently as 2003, the U.S. nuclear weapon total was slightly above 10,000. It peaked at 31,255 in 1967.

The last time the U.S. government released its stockpile number was in March 2018, when it said the total was 3,822 as of September 2017. That was early in the Trump administration, which subsequently kept updated numbers secret and denied a request by the Federation of American Scientists to declassified them.

“Back to transparency,” said Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists. He said the Biden administration was wise to reverse the prior administration's policy.

Kristensen said disclosing the stockpile number will assist U.S. diplomats in arms control negotiations and at next year's Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty conference, which will review the disarmament commitment made by nuclear powers who are treaty signatories, including the United States.

People are also reading…

Current and previous coverage:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain

Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain

BEIJING (AP) — A midsize Chinese real estate developer failed to make a $205.7 million payment due to bondholders Tuesday, adding to the industry's financial strain as one of China's biggest developers tries to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt.

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: New convention and visitors bureau director sees great opportunities to tell Sioux City's story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News