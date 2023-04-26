Astronomers celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the launch of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope by releasing a photo of a nearby star-forming region, NGC 1333.
spotlight
Hubble celebrates 33rd anniversary with glimpse into nearby nebula
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fighting, which began as Sudan attempted to transition to democracy, already has killed hundreds of people and left millions trapped in ur…
Looking back at 2022's weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization said last year really was as bad as it seemed wh…
In China, a local zoo in Zhengzhou welcomed no less than six new members to its tiger family.
Foreign government have airlifted hundreds of diplomats and other citizens out of Sudan, and several governments have said more evacuations ar…
A Sweden-based watchdog says global military spending grew for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of $2.24 trillion.