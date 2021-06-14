Human rights officials denounce Hungary's anti-LGBT bills

“I urge you to remain vigilant against such initiatives to push through measures that limit human rights or stigmatize against some members of society,” Mijatovic said in a statement Monday.

The Hungarian amendments would outlaw any depiction or discussion of different gender identities and sexual orientations in public, including in schools and the media.

Some human rights groups have compared the planned ban to a discriminatory 2013 Russian law banning so-called gay “propaganda,” widely viewed as a tool of discrimination.

Mijatovic said such legislation reinforces prejudice against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. She also argued that international human rights groups have established that young people have a right to comprehensive sex education, which is not possible if there is a ban on any discussion of LGBT issues.

“The proposed legislative amendments run counter to international and European human rights standards. It is misleading and false to claim that they are being introduced to protect children,” she said.