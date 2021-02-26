Hundreds of schoolgirls abducted in Nigeria, government official says

Later on Friday the force said in a statement that a "heavily-armed" joint search and rescue operation had been launched.

The distraught parents of some of the schoolgirls spoke to CNN on Friday, with one saying her daughter was apparently seized in her pajamas.

"My daughter is among those who were taken away because I saw her things left behind," Jummai Haruna, mother of Hafsat Abubakar, told CNN.

"I believe she was taken away wearing only her sleeping clothes because I found her hijab and her school uniform."

"I miss her so much already. Nobody has told me anything about her whereabouts of my daughter. She has always been with me. Her father died when I was still pregnant with her. Now I don't what to do," Haruna said.

Narama Umar's niece, Asmau Lawali, 14, is also among the missing.

"The government should please help bring our daughters back. There were a lot of parents in the school crying. This is very sad, we want our daughters back," Umar told CNN.

Another resident, Safiyanu Jangebi, told CNN he heard gunshots at the time of the kidnapping and described how onlookers clashed with the police at the scene.