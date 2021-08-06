Hundreds of volunteers help crews tackling Turkey wildfires

In coastal Mugla province, where the tourist destinations of Bodrum and Marmaris are located, fires continued to burn in three areas on Friday, officials said. Blazes in Marmaris were largely contained by Friday, according to its mayor. Fires raging in two districts of Antalya province, another tourism spot, were also brought under control.

Strong winds drove one of the fires toward the compound of the coal-fueled Kemerkoy power plant near the town of Milas, in Mugla province late on Wednesday, forcing nearby residents to flee in navy vessels and cars. It was contained on Thursday after raging for some 11 hours and officials said its main units were not damaged.

In Turgut, the visibly tired volunteers were resting after assisting the crews, some lying on the ground, others helping each other with eye-drops or nursing cuts and grazes. Elsewhere other volunteers, including veterinarians, have helped injured farm or wild animals.

“At first we were 15 volunteers,” said Nuriye Caglar, a 59-year-old pensioner from Marmaris. “I don’t know how many we are now. Forty or 50?”

Mehmet Kara, a 36-year-old tourism agent from Istanbul said: “There was an unbelievable effort, sacrifice up there by our friends. We fought the fires all together, we cooperated.”