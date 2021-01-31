Hungarian restaurant workers protest lockdown restrictions

But Baliko's plans changed after the government on Saturday stiffened penalties for breaking pandemic restrictions: police may now require offending businesses to close their doors for six months to a year, and can issue hefty fines of between $4,000 and $17,000.

“People would go against the government's decision, but the retaliation that they are threatening — months-long closures, larger fines — is something people can't pay if there's no way to earn money,” Baliko said at the demonstration.

Health experts and politicians have also begun pushing for a rethinking of pandemic restrictions as the economic impact on the sector deepens. In 2020, Hungary's hospitality sector shrunk by $1.4 billion, and scarcely more than a quarter of the $68 million set aside by the government for wage assistance to restaurateurs has been delivered to date.

Tamas Soproni, mayor of a downtown Budapest district and member of opposition party Momentum, has advocated for increased financial support to hospitality companies, and for allowing outdoor terraces to open at restaurants, cafes and bars. He argues that the consequences of the lockdown go beyond economic hardship.