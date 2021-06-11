Hungary plans to ban 'promoting' homosexuality to under-18s

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s governing conservative party has prepared new legislation that bans showing pornographic material of any kind, or any content encouraging gender change or homosexuality to anyone under 18.

The party describes the new legislation as part of an effort to protect children from pedophilia. But LGBT rights activists denounced the bills as discriminatory, with some comparing it to a 2013 Russian law banning gay “propaganda.” Human rights groups have described the Russian law as a tool of discrimination and harassment.

Fidesz, the governing party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, tabled the amendments in the Hungarian Parliament on Thursday. They are scheduled to be debated on Monday and face a vote on Tuesday.

Fidesz has a majority in the legislature and the bills are expected to be easily approved.

Luca Dudits, an executive board member with the Háttér Society, a Budapest-based LGBT rights group, said there is no similar law anywhere in the European Union “that is so hostile” to lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people.

“We are very worried about the outcome,” Dudits told The Associated Press by phone.