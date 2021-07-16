Hungary: Writers, bookstores brace for ban on LGBT content

Along with outlawing LGBT content for children, the law also prohibits depicting “sexuality for its own sake” to young audiences - a proscription that Nyary said could arguably apply to the majority of titles Lira Konyv sells.

“If someone wanted to, they could report three-quarters of world literature based on this definition,” he said.

Hungary’s government did not respond to a request for comment.

Nyary says he is compiling an anthology of classic literature that contain LGBT themes. The collection of stories, poetry and plays will include writings by Homer, Shakespeare and Sappho, among others — and will come marked with an 18+ sticker to indicate only adults should read it.

"We want to show what this law prohibits young people from accessing," Nyary said.

Mark Mezei, a novelist in Budapest who has published a book featuring a lesbian relationship, says that while he believes established authors will not practice self-censorship, the new law could “knock the pen out of the hands” of young wordsmiths and stunt a new generation of Hungarian writers.