 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Hungary's parliament approves referendum on LGBT issues

  • Updated
  • 0

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's parliament authorized the government Tuesday to call a national referendum on LGBT issues, the latest in a series of steps by the country's nationalist leaders that critics say are intended to limit minority rights.

Lawmakers from the governing Fidesz party approved four referendum questions pertaining to sex education programs in schools and the availability to children of information on sex reassignment.

The referendum will also ask voters whether they support the unrestricted presentation of media content that “influences the development of underage children.” Opposition lawmakers abstained from voting on the resolution.

The move came after Hungary’s government announced earlier this year that it would seek to hold a vote following an outcry over a law passed in June that banned the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality or gender transition in materials available to minors.

The law was attached to a bill that allowed harsher penalties for pedophilia, and critics said it stigmatized LGBT people and limited their rights.

Hungary's right-wing government has argued the measures protect children from what it calls “homosexual propaganda” and leave decisions on the sexual education of children solely in the hands of parents.

People are also reading…

But human rights groups say the law puts LGBT people at risk, and many of Hungary's partners in the European Union have decried it as homophobic. The EU's executive commission launched two separate legal proceedings against Hungary’s government over what it called infringements on LGBT rights.

Based on newly adopted rules, the referendum can be held on the same day as a national election scheduled for the spring in which Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party are expected to face their toughest competition since coming to power in 2010.

The government says that holding the referendum on Election Day would save money. But critics contend the government is using the vote on LGBT issues as a publicly funded promotion of its policies.

On Monday, the head of Orban's Cabinet office, Antal Rogan, told a parliamentary committee that the government would conduct a major campaign ahead of the referendum to convince voters to vote against “LGBTQ propaganda.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday in another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of Serbia and scuffled with riot police who formed cordons to try to stop them.

Widow of SKorean dictator issues apology over brutal rule

Widow of SKorean dictator issues apology over brutal rule

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The widow of South Korea’s last military dictator issued a brief apology over the “pains and scars” caused by her husband’s brutal rule as dozens of relatives and former aides gathered at a Seoul hospital on Saturday to pay their final respects to Chun Doo-hwan.

Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest

Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday blamed foreign interference over his government’s decision to switch alliances from Taiwan to Beijing for anti-government protests, arson and looting that have ravaged the capital Honiara in recent days.

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

CALAIS, France (AP) — Helicopters buzzed above the waves and vessels were already scouring the cold waters when French maritime rescue volunteer Charles Devos added his boat to the frantic search for a flimsy migrant craft that foundered in the English Channel, killing at least 27.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News